A ‘professional conman’ who defrauded his vulnerable victims out of more than £500,000 has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Joseph Anthony Oliver previously known as Joseph Miller, 34, of Lytham St Annes, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of participating in a fraudulent business under the Companies Act 2006, at Caernarfon Crown Court on the May 8, 2024.

His successful prosecution followed a co-ordinated investigation by Isle of Anglesey Trading Standards, the National Trading Standards Wales Regional Investigation Team and Lancashire Trading Standards. It had been funded by National Trading Standards.

The Court heard that between January 2017 and May 2020 trading as LJ Property Solutions Ltd, Mr Oliver, targeted mainly older homeowners who had money and could no longer keep up the maintenance of the property themselves. Many of them were widowed, struggling with mobility or limited vision. Similarly, between August 2020 and June 2023, trading as Windowseal Ltd, Mr Oliver utilised the same trade practices targeting vulnerable residents in Lancashire.

Under the guise of offering window maintenance policies, victims would receive a cold call claiming they were in the area and a visit arranged to assess their windows. The investigation revealed the real purpose of this initial and various subsequent visits were to persuade the customer to have additional property maintenance work. This included roofing work, that was usually not required, frequently not undertaken and any work done was of poor quality usually resulting in damage to the property that wasn’t previously present. Once identified victims were repeatedly targeted and exploited.

The investigations identified a total of 39 victims aged between 53 and 93 years old, nine of whom were Anglesey residents. Individual victims were defrauded of between £60 & £120,000, with a total fraud value calculated in excess of £500,000. In addition to the damage to property, the experience had a detrimental effect on the health of the victims, who described Mr Oliver as ‘calculating’, ‘manipulative’, ‘ruthless’ a ‘professional conman’.

Victims reported significant stress and fear as a result of dealing with Mr Oliver which left them feeling ashamed, embarrassed and vulnerable. Sadly, a number of the victims passed away within 12 months of being subjected to the fraud.

The Court heard that Mr Oliver, took over the running of Window Warranty Ltd in 2016, had been personally advised and issued a warning about the nature of the sales practices and dishonesty involved by officers of Lancashire Trading Standards. Despite which, he continued to set up LJ Property Solutions and Windowseal Ltd continuing the dishonest trading practices.

Mr Oliver was sentenced to a total of four years and nine months in prison. He was also disqualified from being a company director for 10 years.

During sentencing at Mold Crown Court earlier today, Judge Timothy Petts described Mr Oliver as a man who “exploited elderly and vulnerable victims” through “appalling dishonesty”.

In a letter to the judge expressing remorse, Mr Oliver described his crimes as “hideous” and “disgusting” which made him “feel sick.”

Anglesey’s Public Protection portfolio holder, Councillor Nicola Roberts, said: “We welcome the conviction. Exploiting vulnerable individuals is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We commend the bravery of the victims who assisted Trading Standards Officers to bring this man to justice.”

She added: “If any resident has experienced problems of this nature or has concerns about the trading practices of a particular trader, they are encouraged to contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 if not for their own benefit, to help us to protect other vulnerable members of the community.”

Those who believe they may be the victims of fraudsters can also contact Action Fraud via the website: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/reporting-fraud-and-cyber-crime

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair, National Trading Standards, said: “Victims in this case were repeatedly bombarded with phone calls until Mr Oliver got what he wanted to line his pockets, leaving them financially and emotionally drained after their ordeal. Sadly – some are no longer with us.”

“Using aggressive and manipulative tactics to pressurise victims into parting with large sums of money for building and maintenance work they didn't need, the defendant showed a complete disregard for the wellbeing of his victims and was clearly out to enrich himself, whatever the cost.”