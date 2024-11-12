The RSPCA has teamed up with Pets at Home in Preston to help make an animal’s dream come true this Christmas.

As well as the RSPCA’s Santa Paws Charity Drive, the RSPCA Preston and District branch will be running a Make A Wish Tree.

Simply take the tag you want to complete, purchase the items on the list and then leave it with the team to work their magic.

Your gift could help animals like Marie and Tiffin who are just some of the animals currently at the RSPCA Preston in need of a loving home. | RSPCA

A spokesperson for the RSPCA team said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to the team at Pets at home Preston for putting together a make a wish tree for the animals in our care this Christmas.

“You can pop in store, take a tag and collect the items on the tag for an animal in our care, see what they're really excited for this Christmas!

“When you pay at the till, just hand the tag and items to the team members.. so we know that animal’s wish has been fulfilled.”

Pop down to the Docks this Christmas to see if you can make their wishes come true.