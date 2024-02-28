Abbafest party is on the way to Lancashire with a chance to win tickets to see Abba Voyage in London
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mamma Mia - an Abba party is coming to Lancashire!
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Abba winning Eurovision with Waterloo back in 1974 at Lancashire’s biggest and best Abba party night, Abbafest will be arriving at the newly refurbished Park Hall Hotel, Charnock Richard, on Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14.
Those attending can sing along to classics such as Mamma Mia and Waterloo, enjoy some welcome drinks and a four-course Greek style meal including slow cooked beef and lamb.
READ MORE: Aldi giving away 20,000 hot cross buns as an Easter treat - here's how you can get your hands on some
Professional performers will bring the story of Mamma Mia to life before Abba tribute band ‘Abba Re-Bjorn’ take to the stage with an amazing 75-minute stage show, in time for all ‘Dancing Queens’ to take to the dance floor at Fernandos Disco.
Prizes are up for grabs for best fancy dress, plus a chance to win tickets to see Abba Voyage in London.
Doors will open at 7pm and the event ends at midnight.
Too book tickets click HERE.