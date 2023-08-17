The RSPCA is appealing for information after a pocket bully was cruelly abandoned in pain in a Lancashire woodland.

The young dog was tied to a tree by a distinctive fluorescent pink lead when she was discovered on Saturday, August 12 in Knuzden Brook at Blackburn by a member of the public who took her home and contacted the animal charity.

The pocket bully was abandoned in a Lancashire wood after suffering a painful vaginal prolapse

The canine was suffering from a painful vaginal prolapse and is now recovering after undergoing repair surgery at RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

RSPCA inspector Vicki Brooks, who is investigating, said: “We are trying to find the owner or person who tied this poor dog to a tree and left her just days after she had suffered such a significant medical issue.

“We don’t think she was tied to the tree for very long, but the vet says she would have had the prolapse for at least a couple of days before she was found. So that may be the reason why she has been left like this because someone isn’t prepared to pay for veterinary treatment for her.

“Someone may recognise this dog so we are appealing for any information. This is a small wood, which is surrounded by a residential area, and someone may have seen something or they may know someone who owns a dog like this.

“She’s a really friendly dog, despite what she’s been through, and she is recovering well after her surgery.”

The beige and white coloured dog was found in the woodland at around 9.30am. Anyone with any information is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA has dealt with a huge rise in the number of animal abandonments this year. In June alone there were 2,047 incidents reported to the charity RSPCA, compared to 1,527 in June last year, a 34% increase.

It's one of the reasons the charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.