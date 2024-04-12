This sweet girl is Rolo who arrived in the RSPCA's care after her previous owner had a change in circumstances and could no longer keep her. She is an extremely friendly and affectionate dog who loves cuddles with the team. She does have moments of giddiness but overall has quite a relaxed nature.This sweet girl is Rolo who arrived in the RSPCA's care after her previous owner had a change in circumstances and could no longer keep her. She is an extremely friendly and affectionate dog who loves cuddles with the team. She does have moments of giddiness but overall has quite a relaxed nature.
This sweet girl is Rolo who arrived in the RSPCA's care after her previous owner had a change in circumstances and could no longer keep her. She is an extremely friendly and affectionate dog who loves cuddles with the team. She does have moments of giddiness but overall has quite a relaxed nature.

RSPCA Blackpool: Every dog, cat and small pet ready for adoption and the stories behind them

All of these wonderful pets need a new home and they all have their own stories.

By Richard Hunt
Published 12th Apr 2024, 20:24 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 20:31 BST

While some are truly heart-breaking involving serious neglect, others have found themselves in the amazing care of the RSPCA because their owners have died, become ill or are simply unable to care for them anymore.

Whatever their circumstances their stories all deserve happy endings.

Here you will find delightful dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters amd mice, each with their own personality.

More information about the individual animals can be found on Blackpool and North Fylde RSPCA website including adoption fees and requirements.

This lovely lady is Jessie. She was rehomed from the animal centre nearly three years ago but has found herself back in our care after a change in circumstances. Jessie has such a sweet nature but can be timid at times so needs some help building up her confidence in certain situations.

1. Jessie: A black and white Patterdale terrier at Blackpool RSPCA

This lovely lady is Jessie. She was rehomed from the animal centre nearly three years ago but has found herself back in our care after a change in circumstances. Jessie has such a sweet nature but can be timid at times so needs some help building up her confidence in certain situations. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool

Photo Sales
Socks is a handsome boy who was signed over into RSPCA care as his needs weren’t being met. Socks is a sociable boy who is often seeking attention and is a proper chatterbox. He will often come over to you for strokes and will head bump however he isn’t a fan of being picked up and is much happier when all four paws are on the floor.

2. Socks - a black and white cat at RSPCA Blackpool

Socks is a handsome boy who was signed over into RSPCA care as his needs weren’t being met. Socks is a sociable boy who is often seeking attention and is a proper chatterbox. He will often come over to you for strokes and will head bump however he isn’t a fan of being picked up and is much happier when all four paws are on the floor. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool

Photo Sales
Sophia is a stunning lady who is looking for a new home after the death of her previous owner. She has clearly been a much loved and cherished pet that is missing her home comforts so coming into a cattery environment has been a shock to her. She is a super sweet girl but her new family should be aware that Sophia can be quite nervous and subdued at first.

3. Sophie - a white cat at RSPCA Blackpool

Sophia is a stunning lady who is looking for a new home after the death of her previous owner. She has clearly been a much loved and cherished pet that is missing her home comforts so coming into a cattery environment has been a shock to her. She is a super sweet girl but her new family should be aware that Sophia can be quite nervous and subdued at first. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool

Photo Sales
Sweet boy Banjo is a friendly but shy dog who lacks confidence so he is looking for a new home that will help him build on this. Banjo has lived with dogs in his previous home but he often struggles to cope when meeting new dogs and can be quite mixed in his reactions to some dogs. He is currently being muzzle trained to ensure he can be walked calmly in the vicinity of other dogs.

4. Banjo - a brown crossbreed dog at RSPCA Blackpool

Sweet boy Banjo is a friendly but shy dog who lacks confidence so he is looking for a new home that will help him build on this. Banjo has lived with dogs in his previous home but he often struggles to cope when meeting new dogs and can be quite mixed in his reactions to some dogs. He is currently being muzzle trained to ensure he can be walked calmly in the vicinity of other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRSPCA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.