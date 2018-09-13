Rosemere Cancer Centre staff take on Great North Run

Keeping up with the pace of innovations in cancer treatment has staff at Rosemere Cancer Centre quite literally on the run.

Consultant Oncologist Debbie Williamson and radiotherapy support workers Charlotte Day and Carole Bartlett joined A&E consultant Alison Sykes, divisional nursing director Catherine Silcock and Dougie Potter from the estates team in taking part in this year’s Simplyhealth Great North Run.

Catherine Silcock, of Rosemere, who completed the Great North Run

They aim raise more than £2,000 for Rosemere’s charity.

Catherine said: “Rosemere Cancer Foundation is a charity very close to my heart. Some 21 years ago, Rosemere Cancer Centre opened at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and I started as a young enthusiastic staff nurse working on its Ribblesdale Ward from the day it opened.

“This led to a long and privileged career as a cancer nurse. I am fortunate to remain part of this fantastic team of health professionals as my current role as divisional nursing director for the surgical division, includes Rosemere Cancer Centre, Ribblesdale Ward and other specialist surgical wards caring for cancer patients.”

Charlotte, who has been running for about a year, said: “I see firsthand the difference donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation make to patients’ lives.”

Four of the runners have their own Just Giving page.

To support Charlotte go to http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-day9, for Carole it’s http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carole-bartlett8, for Dougie visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dougie-potter2 and for Catherine it’s http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/catherine-silcock