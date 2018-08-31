Coppull lettings firm walk the Levens Estuary for Rosemere

A team of 47 walkers crossed the Levens Estuary to help raise £8,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Members of Coppull property sales and lettings agency Home Truths took part in the three-mile trek from Canal Foot near Ulverston and finished at Sandgate Farm near Cark.

They were guided by Raymond Potter and sponsored by Preston’s Eric Wright Group.

It replaced this year’s annual Rosemere Cancer Foundation Cross Bay Walk from Arnside to Kents Bank, which was scheduled to take place in early June.

It was cancelled after Queens Guide and walk leader Cederic Robinson MBE declared the channels crossing the sands of Morecambe Bay unsafe following prolonged winter and spring rain.

Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s head of fundraising, said: “We are extremely grateful to Eric Wright Group, which transferred its sponsorship from the Cross Bay Walk to the Levens Estuary Walk, and to everyone who supported it either by doing it or by donating their entry fee.

“It was disappointing our Cross Bay Walk had to be cancelled. Our Levens walk though was just as scenic and a shorter distance so next year, we are planning to add it to our walks calendar. It includes Walk in the Dark that follows the A6 from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and October’s Walk the Lights along Blackpool’s Illuminations strewn Prom. Providing we don’t have another very wet winter and spring, our Cross Bay will also be back.”