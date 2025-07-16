A rose created in memory of a two-year-old girl who died of sepsis has raised thousands for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hesketh Bank-based Arden Lea Nurseries created the plant in loving memory of Ava Grace Hodgkinson - from nearby Banks - who died days before Christmas 2022 of overwhelming sepsis from a strep A infection after delays in receiving antibiotics due to restrictions preventing a pharmacist from amending an out-of-stock prescription.

The pink rose has been sold in all 25 Booths Supermarkets across the North of England since March, with £3 from the sale of every rose will go directly to fund life-saving work by The UK Sepsis Trust. Now it has been revealed that a total of £1,737 has been donated. Booths staff say they are “honoured” to be part of celebrating Ava Grace’s memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ava’s mother Jade told the UK Sepsis Trust: “Pink roses are often a symbolism of love, joy and admiration and this rose is the epitome of just that.”

Ava Grace Hodgkinson | Family photo

Jade added: “Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection which can affect anyone at any age. Through each sale of the Ava Grace rose, money will go to the UK Sepsis Trust to help spread awareness, and whose aim is to end preventable deaths and improve outcomes for sepsis survivors. So let love shine through with Ava Grace, a beautiful pink rose full of thoughtful sentiment that will radiate brightly and bring joy to your garden for years to come.

“Not only do we want to raise awareness of sepsis and the devastation it can cause, but as a family we want to spread the love we have for our little girl – whose love for nature, wildlife and all things pink will continue to flourish in the beauty of this rose.”

Following Ava Grace’s death, Lancashire’s coroner and The National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents 6,000 independent community pharmacies, said the Government must urgently grant much greater flexibility for pharmacists to substitute medication when it is safe to do so.