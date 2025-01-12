Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire toddler from Banks died of overwhelming Sepsis resulting from Group A Streptococcus infection, according to a coroner.

Ava Grace Hodgkinson was originally taken to the GP in December 2022 with a chesty cough, with parents Adam and Jade leaving with a prescription for amoxicillin, a penicillin antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections such as chest infections.

At the time, there was a national shortage of the first-line antibiotic phenoxymethylpenicillin at pharmacies across the country caused by an outbreak of Strep A. As a result, the Hodgkinsons received the aforementioned prescription for amoxicillin, but when Adam when to collect it from Banks Pharmacy, he was told the correct dosage was also out of stock.

Ava Grace Hodgkinson | Family photo

The following morning, a new prescription was available for collection, but only hours after taking her first dose, Ava’s condition deteriorated, leading her mother Jade to carry her into A&E at Ormskirk & District General Hospital. There the two-year-old went into cardiac arrest and died.

A Lancashire County Council inquest into Ava’s death was carried out between January 6 and January 8 of 2025, concluding that ‘Ava died on 14 December 2022 at Ormskirk District General Hospital following a short illness. Ava was examined by a G.P. where no infection was found, but antibiotics were prescribed.’

It continued: “The following morning, Ava took the first dose of antibiotics, however her condition later worsened and she was driven to Ormskirk District General Hospital in the early afternoon, where, upon arrival, she was noted to be in cardiac arrest and despite attempts to resuscitate, she did not recover.”

The report concluded by saying that Ava ‘died of overwhelming Sepsis, resulting from Group A Streptococcus infection.’

