A man who threatened a shop worker with a large knife before stealing boxes of cigarettes in Nelson has been jailed.

Zohaib Khan, 29, entered a store on Barkerhouse Road at around 5am on January 18 and initially asked the assistant for credit - a request that was refused.

Khan then walked behind the counter and brandished a knife when the shop assistant attempted to intervene.

He proceeded to steal 18 boxes of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Following an appeal on social media, Khan was arrested on February 3 at an address in Nelson.

He later pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

Khan, of Southfield Street, Nelson, was jailed for three years and four months at Burnley Crown Court on March 5

DC Kirsten Henry of East division CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the shop assistant, Khan threatening him with a knife in the course of the robbery.

“I welcome the prison sentence passed by the judge which reflects the seriousness of what happened.

“The use of knives will not be tolerated, and Lancashire Police will investigate such offences thoroughly.”