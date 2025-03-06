Robber jailed after threatening shop worker with knife before stealing cigarettes in Nelson

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who threatened a shop worker with a large knife before stealing boxes of cigarettes in Nelson has been jailed.

Zohaib Khan, 29, entered a store on Barkerhouse Road at around 5am on January 18 and initially asked the assistant for credit - a request that was refused.

Khan then walked behind the counter and brandished a knife when the shop assistant attempted to intervene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Zohaib Khan threatened a shop worked with a large knife before stealing cigarettes during a robbery in NelsonZohaib Khan threatened a shop worked with a large knife before stealing cigarettes during a robbery in Nelson
Zohaib Khan threatened a shop worked with a large knife before stealing cigarettes during a robbery in Nelson | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He proceeded to steal 18 boxes of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Following an appeal on social media, Khan was arrested on February 3 at an address in Nelson.

He later pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Khan, of Southfield Street, Nelson, was jailed for three years and four months at Burnley Crown Court on March 5

DC Kirsten Henry of East division CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the shop assistant, Khan threatening him with a knife in the course of the robbery.

“I welcome the prison sentence passed by the judge which reflects the seriousness of what happened.

“The use of knives will not be tolerated, and Lancashire Police will investigate such offences thoroughly.”

Related topics:NelsonLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice