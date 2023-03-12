The fire broke out at a recycling plant on Longridge Road shortly after 8am on Sunday and saw fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Skelmersdale and Chorley along with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn respond to the incident.

By early afternoon, police reported heavy traffic congestion in the area at the junction with Bluebell Way and have since announced now closed Longridge Road, with theclosure likelyto last overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R EAD MORE: Smoke warning for Preston residents as fire crews tackle waste blaze.

This drone picture shows the scale of the waste fire. Picture: Lancashire Fire and Rescue

The update from Preston Police said: “Please be aware that Longridge Road is currently closed from the roundabout at Red Scar up to Longridge. Closure likelyto stay in place overnight. We will provide updates when we have them.