Smoke warning for Preston residents as fire crews tackle waste blaze

Residents in an area of Preston have been advised to keep doors and windows closed to protest against smoke as firefighters tackle a waste blaze,

By Tony Durkin
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 11:45am

Six fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Skelmersdale and Chorley along with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn were called out to the waste fire on Longridge Road, Preston at 8.10am on Sunday.

Firefighters are currently wearing breathing apparatus and are using two hose reel jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “If you can see or smell smoke, please close keep your windows and door closed.”

The fire broke out at 8.10am on Sunday morning.
