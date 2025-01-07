Road closures for Preston city centre to allow works to begin on ‘Illuminate and Integrate’ project
To allow contractors to complete the first stage of the Illuminate and Integrate project, the following road closures will be in place:
Tithebarn Street
Ormskirk Junction / North Road
7 - 24 January.
8pm – 6am (Night Closures) .
The ‘Illuminate and Integrate’ project aims to improve public spaces, streetlighting and facilities for cyclists and pedestrians in the Harris Quarter.
The Harris Quarter Towns Fund Investment Programme, led by Preston Partnership and Preston City Council, is a £200 million transformational regeneration programme kickstarted by £20.9 million of Towns Fund investment to support a number of regeneration projects within the Harris Quarter.
The programme aims to transform Preston's cultural infrastructure, focusing on the city's cultural and leisure facilities, spaces and programmes and is the first stage of Preston's ambitious 15 year City Investment Plan.
