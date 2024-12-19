All the jobs to be created at Preston's new 'Animate' cinema - and how to apply for them

The hunt is on for staff for Preston’s new cinema, which is due to open in the new year.

The Arc Cinema - part of Preston City Council’s £45m ‘Animate’ complex - will create more than 30 jobs.

The eight-screen venue has announced the appointment of Richard Pollit as its general manager and is also now recruiting for an experienced assistant manager, along with several duty managers.

Roles for the rest of the team - including general operatives and cleaners - will be advertised in the new year.

Richard, who has 15 years’ experience in cinema, said: "I am thrilled to be part of this exciting project and to help bring The Arc Cinema’s premium experience to Preston.

“As a Lancashire local, it’s particularly meaningful to see this investment in our community and to play a part in creating new job opportunities for the city."

The Arc says community engagement will be a key part of its offering. By partnering with local organisations and participating in community initiatives, the cinema operator has declared its aim to become “a vibrant part of Preston’s cultural fabric”.

The vacancies to be filled will be “essential in delivering the outstanding customer experience The Arc Cinema is known for”, the firm says.

Interested candidates can apply by searching The Arc Cinema on jobs website Indeed or by following The Arc Cinema’s social media channels for updates. Simply search for ‘Arc Cinema Preston’.

Work to fit out the cinema, Hollywood Bowl and the six restaurants and food outlets that make up the Animate development is continuing. The final unit - for a competitive games attraction - has yet to be filled.