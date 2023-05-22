This week numerous roadworks are beginning across South Ribble.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list* of the affected roads from Monday (May 22), how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

BLEASDALE CLOSE, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - Jun 5

CENTRAL AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway x3

When: May 22 - Jun 5

ALBANY DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

SCHOOL LANE, LOSTOCK HALL

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 26

SCHOOL LANE, LOSTOCK HALL

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 26

RYDAL AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

LONGBROOK AVENUE, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 26

SCHOOL STREET, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

PEAR TREE CRESCENT, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

ROSEWOOD DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

BANNISTER HALL CRESCENT, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

ST MARYS ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

DORSET AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

STOCKDALE CRESCENT, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

ALLERTON ROAD, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

LOSTOCK VIEW, LOSTOCK HALL

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

STATION ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway x4

When: May 22 - May 30

MARLBOROUGH DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

MOON STREET, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

MOUNSEY ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

SCHOOL LANE, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 30

SCHOOL LANE, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clear blockages with Access to chambers

When: May 22 - May 24

ENNERDALE DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Private works under Section 171 Licence] - Vehicle Crossing works undertaken by A J Ashcroft and sons LTD outside 14 Ennerdale Drive, Walton Le Dale.

When: May 22 - May 24

MOSS HOUSE LANE, MUCH HOOLE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] LONGTON 1058284 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in Footway to facilitate spine cabling works.

When: May 22 - May 24

ROSEWOOD AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Private works under Section 171 Licence] - Vehicle Crossing works undertaken by A J Ashcroft and sons LTD outside 14 Ennerdale Drive, Walton Le Dale.

When: May 22 - May 24

ROSEWOOD AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: May 22 - May 31

COUPE GREEN, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig

When: May 22 - May 24

DUDDLE LANE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] To Install Aptlas & Meter In Footway x 14

When: May 22 - June 5

CHAIN HOUSE LANE, WHITESTAKE

What: Two-way signals

Why: [New service connection] LAY 8M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 1M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY

When: May 23 - May 25

CONISTON DRIVE, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection

When: May 23 - May 25

LONGBROOK AVENUE, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service

When: May 23 - May 25

RENSHAW DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service

When: May 23 - May 25

FOUR OAKS ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Trial Hole to route prove water main

When: May 24 - May 25

LEYLAND ROAD, PENWORTHAM

What: Multi-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour.

When: May 24 - May 25

BELMONT ROAD, LEYLAND

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to replace stop tap in the footway

When: May 24 - May 26

BALCARRES ROAD, LEYLAND

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] Excavate in footway to clear blockage for customer connection

When: May 24 - May 26

SCHOOL LANE, LONGTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] LONGTON-1053436-NEW SITE PROVISION-clear blockage in Footway/Verge

When: May 24 - May 26

CHURCH ROAD, LEYLAND

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] Excavate in footway to clear blockage for customer connection

When: May 24 - May 26

MOSS LANE, NEW LONGTON

What: Road closure

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Notice for information purposes only, with no excavation works required, activities will include road closure to facilitate in vegetation management around our overhead network

When: May 25 - May 25

FOUR OAKS ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Multi-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Trail Hole to determin main location

When: May 25 - May 26

PRESTON ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Multi-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Trail Hole to determin main location - linked to HZ754-80064472-21

When: May 25 - May 26

FARINGTON ROAD, FARINGTON

What: Lane closure

Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut signal detector loop on the roundabout at the junction of Farrington Road, Watkin Lane and Lostock Lane under a temporary lane closure

When: May 25 - May 26

NOOKFIELD, MOSS SIDE

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service

When: May 25 - June 8

DOWNHAM ROAD, LEYLAND

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig

When: May 25 - May 30

LOWTHER DRIVE, LEYLAND

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig

When: May 25 - May 30

BROAD MEADOW, LOSTOCK HALL

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig

When: May 25 - May 30

WESTFIELD, LOSTOCK HALL

What: Multi-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Trail Hole to determin main location - linked to HZ754-80064472-21

When: May 25 - May 26

NEW LANE, PENWORTHAM

What: Give and take

Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] disconnection

When: May 26 - May 31

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1 . Photo Neil Cross; Traffic signs These are all the roadworks starting in South Ribble this week (May 22) Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

Page 1 of 1