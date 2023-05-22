Roadworks near me: these are the South Ribble road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
This week numerous roadworks are beginning across South Ribble.
Lasting between one day and two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list* of the affected roads from Monday (May 22), how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):
BLEASDALE CLOSE, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - Jun 5
CENTRAL AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway x3
When: May 22 - Jun 5
ALBANY DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
SCHOOL LANE, LOSTOCK HALL
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 26
SCHOOL LANE, LOSTOCK HALL
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 26
RYDAL AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
LONGBROOK AVENUE, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 26
SCHOOL STREET, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
PEAR TREE CRESCENT, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
ROSEWOOD DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
BANNISTER HALL CRESCENT, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
ST MARYS ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
DORSET AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
STOCKDALE CRESCENT, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
ALLERTON ROAD, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
LOSTOCK VIEW, LOSTOCK HALL
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
STATION ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway x4
When: May 22 - May 30
MARLBOROUGH DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
MOON STREET, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
MOUNSEY ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
SCHOOL LANE, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 30
SCHOOL LANE, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clear blockages with Access to chambers
When: May 22 - May 24
ENNERDALE DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Private works under Section 171 Licence] - Vehicle Crossing works undertaken by A J Ashcroft and sons LTD outside 14 Ennerdale Drive, Walton Le Dale.
When: May 22 - May 24
MOSS HOUSE LANE, MUCH HOOLE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] LONGTON 1058284 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in Footway to facilitate spine cabling works.
When: May 22 - May 24
ROSEWOOD AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Private works under Section 171 Licence] - Vehicle Crossing works undertaken by A J Ashcroft and sons LTD outside 14 Ennerdale Drive, Walton Le Dale.
When: May 22 - May 24
ROSEWOOD AVENUE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: May 22 - May 31
COUPE GREEN, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig
When: May 22 - May 24
DUDDLE LANE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] To Install Aptlas & Meter In Footway x 14
When: May 22 - June 5
CHAIN HOUSE LANE, WHITESTAKE
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] LAY 8M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 1M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY
When: May 23 - May 25
CONISTON DRIVE, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection
When: May 23 - May 25
LONGBROOK AVENUE, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service
When: May 23 - May 25
RENSHAW DRIVE, WALTON-LE-DALE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service
When: May 23 - May 25
FOUR OAKS ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Trial Hole to route prove water main
When: May 24 - May 25
LEYLAND ROAD, PENWORTHAM
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour.
When: May 24 - May 25
BELMONT ROAD, LEYLAND
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to replace stop tap in the footway
When: May 24 - May 26
BALCARRES ROAD, LEYLAND
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] Excavate in footway to clear blockage for customer connection
When: May 24 - May 26
SCHOOL LANE, LONGTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] LONGTON-1053436-NEW SITE PROVISION-clear blockage in Footway/Verge
When: May 24 - May 26
CHURCH ROAD, LEYLAND
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] Excavate in footway to clear blockage for customer connection
When: May 24 - May 26
MOSS LANE, NEW LONGTON
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Notice for information purposes only, with no excavation works required, activities will include road closure to facilitate in vegetation management around our overhead network
When: May 25 - May 25
FOUR OAKS ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Trail Hole to determin main location
When: May 25 - May 26
PRESTON ROAD, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Trail Hole to determin main location - linked to HZ754-80064472-21
When: May 25 - May 26
FARINGTON ROAD, FARINGTON
What: Lane closure
Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut signal detector loop on the roundabout at the junction of Farrington Road, Watkin Lane and Lostock Lane under a temporary lane closure
When: May 25 - May 26
NOOKFIELD, MOSS SIDE
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service
When: May 25 - June 8
DOWNHAM ROAD, LEYLAND
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig
When: May 25 - May 30
LOWTHER DRIVE, LEYLAND
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig
When: May 25 - May 30
BROAD MEADOW, LOSTOCK HALL
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig
When: May 25 - May 30
WESTFIELD, LOSTOCK HALL
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Trail Hole to determin main location - linked to HZ754-80064472-21
When: May 25 - May 26
NEW LANE, PENWORTHAM
What: Give and take
Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] disconnection
When: May 26 - May 31