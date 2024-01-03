News you can trust since 1886
Richest men in the world 2024: Tesla and Space X's Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

American website Forbes has revealed the 10 men who are currently the richest in the world

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 17:37 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 17:39 GMT

As we move into 2024, we can expect another year dominated by the tech oligarchy who now make up the most influential people on the planet. 

Elon Musk’s every move and utterance makes headline news, while his continuing rivalry with Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg adds a personal dimension to social media pronouncements - and to rich lists. The American website Forbes tracks the value of the ultra-wealthy - and here’s their running order on the first day of January 2024.

Forbes says: “Billionaires at the top of the Forbes list had a pretty good December - at least in terms of their stockholdings. As of January 1, 2024, seven of the world’s top 10 richest people are wealthier than they were a month ago.  Together the world’s 10 richest people, according to Forbes, are worth $1.47 trillion as of the strike of midnight on January 1 - up from $1.44 trillion a month ago. The two biggest gainers in the past month (in dollar terms) were Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault; each is up $9.4bn compared with December 1 due to increases in the share price of their respective companies.”

Arnault was the world’s richest person at the start of last year, but was overtaken by Musk in June.

Elon Musk has a net worth of $251.3bn. He’s the CEO of electric car firm Tesla, rocket firm Space X and social media platform X, which was Twitter. The 52-year-old lives in Texas and while he is currently the richest person in the world, his fortune was at peak worth $320bn.

Elon Musk has a net worth of $251.3bn. He’s the CEO of electric car firm Tesla, rocket firm Space X and social media platform X, which was Twitter. The 52-year-old lives in Texas and while he is currently the richest person in the world, his fortune was at peak worth $320bn. Photo: Getty

Bernard Arnault, who owns luxury goods firm LVMH, is worth $200.7bn. He is 74 and lives in Paris, and among the brands owned by LVMH are Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Moet & Chandon, Sephora and Tiffany & Co.

Bernard Arnault, who owns luxury goods firm LVMH, is worth $200.7bn. He is 74 and lives in Paris, and among the brands owned by LVMH are Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Moet & Chandon, Sephora and Tiffany & Co. Photo: via WikiCommons

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon, of which he was CEO until 2021, and is worth $168.4bn. He grew the company from an online bookseller to an all-encompassing shopping site, with spin-offs into Amazon Prime television. Bezos, 59, lives in Washington state in the US and now also owns the Washington Post.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon, of which he was CEO until 2021, and is worth $168.4bn. He grew the company from an online bookseller to an all-encompassing shopping site, with spin-offs into Amazon Prime television. Bezos, 59, lives in Washington state in the US and now also owns the Washington Post.

