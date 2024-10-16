Return of McDonald's McRib: Fast food giant brings popular item back to the menu after social media campaign

By Richard Hunt
Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:28 GMT
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 17:04 GMT
McDonald's has brought back the cult favourite McRib sandwich after nearly a decade - so is it worth the hype?

My mission, which I chose to accept, was to give this iconic meal a try.

I went down to my nearest McDonald’s outlet in Cleveleys and ordered one.

The boneless pork patty, shaped like ribs, slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with onions and pickles, last graced the fast food chain's menus back in 2015 after first being launched in 1981.

Richard Hunt with the McDonald's treatRichard Hunt with the McDonald's treat
Richard Hunt with the McDonald's treat | National World

= Now it is making a high-profile return for a limited period.

So what’s it like?

Firstly, it’s easy to eat, with a lovely soft bun and a’patty’ that’s not overburdened with lettuce or other greenery.

Much of its appeal will rest on whether BBQ sauce is your thing or not.

For those who enjoy that flavour and like pork, it’s a winner.

The McRib is back - for a limited periodThe McRib is back - for a limited period
The McRib is back - for a limited period | McDonald's

The McRib is not particularly large in itself but with fries it will make a nice light meal.

Would it be top of my list if I went to McDonald’s?

Probably not - I’d still probably opt for a Quarter Pounder cheese burger, but I’d probably get one for a change.

It remains to be seen whether the’icon’ will make a permanent return and prove to be the Comeback King of fast food!

