Residents advised to close windows and doors as fire crews tackle warehouse blaze

Six crews were called out late on Saturday morning to the incident in Brookfield Street, near the Emmaus Preston Megastore just off the A6 North Road linking the city centre and the Garstang Road towards the M55..

Brookfield Street was taped off by firefighters who were called out at 11.36am and they continued to tackle the fire into the afternoon.

A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at 1pm said: "We have six fire engines at a fire involving a derelict building on Brookfield Street, Preston.

"We were called at 11.36am. Crews are using hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

