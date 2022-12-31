Residents advised to close windows and doors as fire crews tackle warehouse blaze
Residents in an area of Preston have been advised to keep windows and doors closed and other people to avoid the area as fire crews tackle a blaze in a derelict warehouse.
Six crews were called out late on Saturday morning to the incident in Brookfield Street, near the Emmaus Preston Megastore just off the A6 North Road linking the city centre and the Garstang Road towards the M55..
Brookfield Street was taped off by firefighters who were called out at 11.36am and they continued to tackle the fire into the afternoon.
A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at 1pm said: "We have six fire engines at a fire involving a derelict building on Brookfield Street, Preston.
"We were called at 11.36am. Crews are using hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
"If you can smell smoke, keep windows and doors shut. Please avoid the area."