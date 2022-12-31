Slow down plea to drivers after Range Rover crashes on wet Lancashire motorway
Police have issued plea to drivers to slow down in wet conditions after a vehicle came a cropper on a Lancashire motorway on Friday night.
By Tony Durkin
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 10:47am
Lancashire Road Police officers posted pictures on social media which show a Range Rover Evoque having ended up upside down over a barrier after aquaplaning on standing water on the M6 northbound between junctions 34 (Lancaster) and 35 (Carnforth) in heavy rain.
"Thankfully the occupants walked away with cuts and bruises,” said officers. “Please slow down and drive to the conditions.”