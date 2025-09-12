Repeat shoplifter sent back to prison after flouting Blackpool town centre ban

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 14:36 BST
A repeat shoplifter has been sent back to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from Blackpool town centre.

Connor Bradley, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested after being spotted entering a shop on Adelaide Street West in breach of the order.

He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten weeks in prison.

Connor Brandley has been sent back to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from Blackpool town centreplaceholder image
Connor Brandley has been sent back to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from Blackpool town centre | Lancashire Police

Bradley had originally been given the CBO on January 31, 2025 at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

The order prohibits him from entering Blackpool town centre until January 2027.

The case forms part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Police’s county-wide crackdown on shoplifting.

The initiative involves targeted patrols in hotspot areas, closer collaboration with retailers, and intelligence-sharing to identify and deal with repeat offenders.

It is supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

