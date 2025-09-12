A repeat shoplifter has been sent back to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from Blackpool town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Bradley, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested after being spotted entering a shop on Adelaide Street West in breach of the order.

He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten weeks in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Brandley has been sent back to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from Blackpool town centre | Lancashire Police

Bradley had originally been given the CBO on January 31, 2025 at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

The order prohibits him from entering Blackpool town centre until January 2027.

The case forms part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Police’s county-wide crackdown on shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative involves targeted patrols in hotspot areas, closer collaboration with retailers, and intelligence-sharing to identify and deal with repeat offenders.

It is supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.