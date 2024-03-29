Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Preston's landmark buildings is set for major refurbishment work.

Trustees of Bushell House in Goosnargh have applied for planning permission and listed building consent, to carry out a raft of repairs at the Grade II-listed property in Mill Lane. The work is focused on the roof and chimneys of the property which is used as a care home.

"A portion of the building is unusable"

In a statement to Preston Council, an agent for the trustees said: "At present, a portion of the building is unusable due to the need for these repair works. The existing structure of the Bushell House roof is unstable and in need of repairs to ensure the health and safety of the occupants.

"The existing purlin has cracks within it’s structure, causing instability in particular sections of the roofing. The cracked purlin is a result of historic water damage along with other factors. Whilst repairing and replacing the section of the roof which has a cracked purlin, the surrounding roofing will also undergo repairs such as valley renewal and a lead gutter. This is to ensure the overall stability of the roof in its entirety, so that improvements are made to the roof as a whole rather than just one section."

It is proposed that new materials will be used when repairing the roof along with improved insulation and a new rain water pipe in order to repair the historic water damage.

Bushell House dates back to 1722.

History of Bushell House

The property consists of a large house dated 1722 on the downspouts, which has been run since 1743 as a Charitable Trust to care for the elderly. The House was originally founded by Dr William Bushell to provide support for local people; however, it now takes in people from across the country.