Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Lancashire this week.

A westerly airflow and a strengthened jet stream will bring wet and windy weather for parts of the UK in the coming days, with impacts likely for some.

Fronts will arrive to the west of Scotland early on Wednesday and will bring with them persistent and at times heavy rain for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England into Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Lancashire this week | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurricane Ernesto, which brought impacts to Bermuda, is weakening rapidly as it moves into the Atlantic.

It is expected to be downgraded to an ex-tropical system by Tuesday evening as it continues east over the cool waters of the North Atlantic.

However, the remnants of the system plays a background role in some of the rainfall totals we may see on Wednesday and Thursday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “While Ernesto itself will have dissipated by the time it reaches the UK, left over warm air and moisture will help to pep up some of the rainfall totals in the northwest in the coming days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the weather be like in Lancashire this week?

Wednesday, August 21

Still the odd shower but also bright spells to start Wednesday.

Rain will arrive from the west during the afternoon becoming heavy and persistent over the hills, with strengthening winds.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Thursday, August 22

Light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Friday, August 23

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Saturday, August 24

Light showers changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Sunday, August 25

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Monday, August 26

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Tuesday, August 27

Drizzle changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 13C.