Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services across Lancashire 2025

Communities across Lancashire are invited to join Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services to honour those who have served in the armed forces, past and present.

Events take place on Sunday, November 9 and Tuesday, November 11, offering residents the opportunity to pay their respects and reflect on the sacrifices made for our freedoms.

Fylde

In Fylde, residents are encouraged to attend services in St Annes, Lytham, Kirkham and Wesham.

St Annes: Assemble at the Pier car park at 10.30am. The parade will move to Ashton Gardens at 10.38am, led by Mayor of Fylde, Cllr Frank Andrews.

Lytham: Gather at the Assembly Rooms at 10.30am, with the parade departing at 10.45am, led by Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cheryl Little.

Kirkham: Assemble on Orders Lane at 1.30pm and march to the Cenotaph for a 2.00pm service, followed by refreshments at the Community Centre.

Wesham: Assemble at the War Memorial at 10.45am, led by Mayor Cllr Liz Bickerstaffe. The service will be followed by refreshments at Wesham Community Centre.

Cllr Frank Andrews said: “I’m deeply honoured to lead our community in remembering those who gave so much for our freedom. These services bring us together in gratitude and reflection, ensuring the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces will never be forgotten.”

Armistice Day – November 11: Two-minute silences will be observed, with the Mayor attending Ashton Gardens, the Deputy Mayor at Lytham Cenotaph, and the Mayor of Kirkham at Kirkham Cenotaph.

Preston

Remembrance Sunday in Preston runs from 11.00am to 1.00pm at the Flag Market.

Residents are invited to join the parade of veterans, serving armed forces members, cadets, dignitaries and the Right Worshipful Mayor of Preston.

The parade will proceed around the city centre, ending at the Cenotaph, where the public will have the opportunity to lay wreaths in remembrance.

Burnley

Burnley’s Remembrance Sunday service begins on November 9 with a parade starting from Curzon Street at 10.20am.

It will travel through St James’ Street and Parker Lane to the Peace Gardens outside Burnley Library.

The service at 10.50am will include tributes, prayers, poems, and music from a brass band, culminating with the laying of wreaths at the memorial.

The Worshipful Mayor, Councillor Paul Reynolds, along with representatives from local councils, the Royal British Legion and other organisations will lead the service.

Armistice Day – November 11: A more intimate service will be held at the Peace Gardens from 10.45am, with a two-minute silence at 11.00am and public participation encouraged.

Accrington

Remembrance Sunday services in Accrington begin at 10.00am with transport provided from the bus station to Oakhill Park Cenotaph.

10.45am: Service at Cenotaph, Oak Hill Park

11.30am: Parade to Church Street War Memorial via Abbey Street and Blackburn Road for a brief service

Armistice Day – November 11: Service at Church Street Memorial Gardens from 10.45am, concluding with a two-minute silence at 11.00am, led by Mayor Cllr Josh Allen and local Royal British Legion members.

Altham

10am: Service at St James Church, followed by an Act of Remembrance at the war memorial.

Baxenden

10.30am: Service at St John’s Church, moving to the Cenotaph for 11.00am.

Church

11am: Service at the War Memorial in Gatty Park, with refreshments available at Elmfield Hall afterwards.

Oswaldtwistle

2pm: Assemble on Thwaites Street

2.10pm: Parade to War Memorial on Rhyddings Street

2.30pm: Combined service and wreath laying, with hot drinks at Oswaldtwistle Social Club afterwards

Clayton-le-Moors

9.30am: Assemble at Arthur Wilson Centre, Pickup Street

9.40am: Procession begins to Church Street and then All Saints Church for 10.00am service

Parade to Mercer Park War Memorial at approximately 11.00am, followed by wreath laying and dismissal. Refreshments available at Old England Forever

Great Harwood

10.20am: Assemble at Town Gate

10.35am: Parade to War Memorial via Church Street and Church Lane

10.55am: Service and wreath laying, including two-minute silence at 11.00am

Parade returns to Town Gate at 11:20am for dismissal

Church service also held at 9.45am

Rishton

10am: Service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church

10.40am: Parade to War Memorial for short service and wreath laying, then return to church for dismissal

Huncoat

2.15pm: Assemble at Burnley Lane and Lowergate Road

2.30pm: Parade to War Memorial for wreath laying