REMEMBRANCE DAY 2018: Everything you need to know as Lancashire gears up to honour the wartime fallen Lancashire gears up to honour the wartime fallen Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Here is our coverage as Lancashire gears up to honour the wartime fallen in what is the centenary year of the end of the First World War. If you would like to let us know about a service you are organising please contact lep.newsdesk@lep.co.uk Fears of body in River Ribble at Preston spark police and fire brigade operation