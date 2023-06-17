News you can trust since 1886
The Charity Commission issues official warning to The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels in Elswick

A CHARITY has been served with an official warning after failing to file its accounts on time for five years running.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 17th Jun 2023, 20:56 BST- 2 min read

The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels, in Elswick near Preston has been served the warning by The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales.

The Bonds Lane charity trustees also failed to ensure that the charity has the required number of trustees.

The Commission has been clear in the actions the trustees should take, including filing the charity’s outstanding annual returns and appointing additional trustees in line with the charity’s governing document.

Failure to comply with these actions may lead to further regulatory action being taken by the Commission.

Tracy Howarth, assistant director of casework at the Commission said: "It is a basic trustee duty to file their charity’s annual accounting information.

"This ensures that charities can be transparent and accountable to the public, the information also provides important information to help the Commission regulate and support charities better.

"I hope that this Official Warning and the prescribed actions help this charity get back on track."

The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels was formed in September 2010.

A statement on its website said: "The UK German Shepherd Rescue was formed in September 2010, starting in the North West of England, the rescue, with the help it's dedicated volunteers grew from strength to strength, within six months the rescue covered all regions of the United Kingdom including Scotland and Northern Ireland although in later years the rescue reduced cover for cover for Scotland and Ireland as this was also covered by some very good local dedicated GSD rescues."

