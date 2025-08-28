LDRS

Repairs to historic Clitheroe Castle and ground improvements nearby - including a new multi-sports area, outdoor gym, and upgraded skate park - are expected to start in phases this autumn.

Ribble Valley Council is planning improvements with its own funds and potentially Heritage Lottery money too. It is also working with other organisations including the Clitheroe Grand arts venue, which has run activities at the skate park in recent years.

The improvement plans and public consultation were discussed at the council’s latest Community Services Committee meeting. A tender for castle keep repairs was put out this summer, after talks with heritage specialists and Historic England.

Repairs will include re-fixing castle stonework, removing foliage and adding flashing to the keep’s top wall, to protect it from water. Disruption to visitors will be kept to a minimum but public access to the castle keep will stop during external work.

LDRS

Publicity about the restoration will provide an opportunity to promote the castle’s history and the council is working with the Castle Museum on this, councillors were advised in a report. The report added: “To ensure this major scheme provides the best possible outcome for the people of Clitheroe, it is necessary to undertake effective consultation with key stakeholders.

“Consultation with young people has taken place already. This has allowed us to progress quickly with work to the multi-use games area and skateboard park. It has also enabled us to commence tendering for an outdoor gym where tennis courts used to be located.”

Phase 1 improvements will include new fencing and lighting. Work will take place between this autumn and next spring. Phase 1 proposals have been tendered or will be tendered soon. The committee report added: “It should be noted that responsibility for the skate park will return to the council in October. It has been managed by The Grand for a number of years.”

LDRS

The skate-park was a gift to Clitheroe by the Lancaster Foundation and has been managed by The Grand with volunteers. Its classes, projects and competitions aim to foster a skate-park community. The skate site is featured in a film called ‘Find Your Bearings’, made by Dirty Faces Studios.

Speaking at the committee meeting, Labour Coun Michael Graveson asked: “The skate park will come back to the council this autumn. Are we considering some further provision of funding for maintenance? I know the Grand has done some work looking after it.”

Adam Allen, the council’s director of community services, said: “For a small amount of money we could refurbish it. Also perhaps look at some graffiti-type art to make it more attractive? CCTV could also be looked at and lighting updated.

“Regarding engagement with the skate park, the Grand is still going to do that. We will support that. We’ve also met Lancashire youth services and they hope to do some work too.”

LDRS

Phase 2 for the castle grounds improvements will take place following consultation with Clitheroe Town Council and others. Then a detailed design will be presented to the community committee in October.

Ideas for the castle grounds include better paths, fencing, drainage, signs and information boards, lights, seating, bandstand upgrades and landscaping. Work is expected to run from spring 2026 to spring 2027.

Regarding funding, councillors were told the Heritage Lottery provides small grants up to £250,000. But consultation must be done before any application. Lottery cash could help ‘significantly’ and allow for more engagement projects and events in future. A decision on whether to apply will be presented to the committee following consultation in October.