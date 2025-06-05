Where and when you can see the Red Arrows fly over Lancashire this week

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST

You can catch a glimpse of the world-famous Red Arrows when they fly over Lancashire on Friday and Saturday.

The jets will depart their RAF Valley base in Holyhead, Wales at 11.30am tomorrow as they embark on a 500-mile flight north to RAF Lossiemouth, Scotland.

They will travel up the west coast of England - passing over parts of Lancashire and Cumbria at around 11.45am - before crossing the Scottish Border around noon.

The iconic Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire today.The iconic Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire today.
The iconic Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire today.

If you’re not lucky enough to spot them tomorrow, you’ll have another chance on Saturday afternoon (June 7), when they return from Scotland for a special Preston flypast during the RAF Preston Town Show in Avenham Park.

They are due to appear over the city and the Leyland area at around 4.40pm, before landing in Liverpool minutes later.

Their flightpath is set to take them over Hesketh Bank, South Ribble, Preston and the Fylde coast shortly before middayTheir flightpath is set to take them over Hesketh Bank, South Ribble, Preston and the Fylde coast shortly before midday
Their flightpath is set to take them over Hesketh Bank, South Ribble, Preston and the Fylde coast shortly before midday | RAF

How to see them in Lancs

Their flightpath is set to take them over Hesketh Bank, South Ribble, Preston and the Fylde coast shortly before midday, though timings and route might change due to weather or other requirements.

The approximate times are as follows:

Friday (June 6)

North of Hesketh Bank, Lancs - 11.42am

Preston, Lancs - 11.43am

South-east of Fleetwood, Lancs - 11.45am

Ulverston, Cumbria - 11.48am

Windermere, Cumbria - 11.50am

Bassenthwaite Lake. Cumbria - 11.54am

Saturday (June 7)

Millom, Cumbria - 4.32pm

Heversham, Cumbria 4.35pm

East of Bilsborrow, Lancs - 4.39pm

Preston, Lancs - 4.40pm (for RAF Preston Town Show in Avenham Park)

Vicinity of Leyland - 4.41pm

Arrive in Liverpool - 4.45pm

