Where and when you can see the Red Arrows fly over Lancashire this week
The jets will depart their RAF Valley base in Holyhead, Wales at 11.30am tomorrow as they embark on a 500-mile flight north to RAF Lossiemouth, Scotland.
They will travel up the west coast of England - passing over parts of Lancashire and Cumbria at around 11.45am - before crossing the Scottish Border around noon.
If you’re not lucky enough to spot them tomorrow, you’ll have another chance on Saturday afternoon (June 7), when they return from Scotland for a special Preston flypast during the RAF Preston Town Show in Avenham Park.
They are due to appear over the city and the Leyland area at around 4.40pm, before landing in Liverpool minutes later.
How to see them in Lancs
Their flightpath is set to take them over Hesketh Bank, South Ribble, Preston and the Fylde coast shortly before midday, though timings and route might change due to weather or other requirements.
The approximate times are as follows:
Friday (June 6)
North of Hesketh Bank, Lancs - 11.42am
Preston, Lancs - 11.43am
South-east of Fleetwood, Lancs - 11.45am
Ulverston, Cumbria - 11.48am
Windermere, Cumbria - 11.50am
Bassenthwaite Lake. Cumbria - 11.54am
Saturday (June 7)
Millom, Cumbria - 4.32pm
Heversham, Cumbria 4.35pm
East of Bilsborrow, Lancs - 4.39pm
Preston, Lancs - 4.40pm (for RAF Preston Town Show in Avenham Park)
Vicinity of Leyland - 4.41pm
Arrive in Liverpool - 4.45pm
