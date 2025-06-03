The Royal Air Force (RAF) is getting ready to land in Preston for an action packed town show this weekend.

The RAF is set to transform Avenham and Miller Park into a hub of excitement, innovation, and adventure during the RAF Preston Town Show, taking place from this Friday until Sunday from 9am to 5pm daily.

The RAF Town Show is heading to Preston this weekend. | Pexels

This exciting three-day event promises to deliver a fun day out for families, young people, and aviation aficionados alike.

Hosted in the heart of Preston, the RAF Town Show brings together interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and live entertainment to showcase the incredible work and opportunities within the Royal Air Force.

Highlights of the event include:

Aircraft Experience: Step inside real RAF aircraft, take the pilot's seat, and experience what it’s like to fly with the force.

RAF-Inspired Physical Challenges: Test your skills in agility, coordination, and endurance through fun, competitive activities.

Survival Challenges: Fast-paced, team-based challenges that put problem-solving and resilience to the test.

STEM and Youth Engagement Zones: Explore exciting career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and maths with RAF experts.

Live Music and Performances: Enjoy fantastic performances from the RAF Band and special guest acts.

Career Insight Sessions: Chat with Royal Air Force Recruitment professionals about careers and the application process.

The event will take place in Avenham-and-Miller-Park from Friday until Sunday. | Contributed

Councillor Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: “This event is designed to inspire, educate, and entertain.

“Whether you're considering a future in The Royal Air Force or simply looking for a great family day out, the Preston Town Show offers something for everyone.”

Group Captain Gareth Taylor (Head of RAF Recruitment and Selection), added: “This is your chance to meet, see and touch the Royal Air Force. Experience the 60+ roles we have available within the Service but also explore the wider opportunities we have available such as sport, adventurous training and a wide array of other benefits. Whether you’re looking to apply or just want to see what the Royal Air Force is about, come and see us for what will be a brilliant day!”

Entry to the event is free, but pre-booking is recommended via Eventbrite.