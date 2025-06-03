RAF Day coming to Avenham and Miller Park - here is everything you need to know
The RAF is set to transform Avenham and Miller Park into a hub of excitement, innovation, and adventure during the RAF Preston Town Show, taking place from this Friday until Sunday from 9am to 5pm daily.
This exciting three-day event promises to deliver a fun day out for families, young people, and aviation aficionados alike.
Hosted in the heart of Preston, the RAF Town Show brings together interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and live entertainment to showcase the incredible work and opportunities within the Royal Air Force.
Highlights of the event include:
Aircraft Experience: Step inside real RAF aircraft, take the pilot's seat, and experience what it’s like to fly with the force.
RAF-Inspired Physical Challenges: Test your skills in agility, coordination, and endurance through fun, competitive activities.
Survival Challenges: Fast-paced, team-based challenges that put problem-solving and resilience to the test.
STEM and Youth Engagement Zones: Explore exciting career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and maths with RAF experts.
Live Music and Performances: Enjoy fantastic performances from the RAF Band and special guest acts.
Career Insight Sessions: Chat with Royal Air Force Recruitment professionals about careers and the application process.
Councillor Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: “This event is designed to inspire, educate, and entertain.
“Whether you're considering a future in The Royal Air Force or simply looking for a great family day out, the Preston Town Show offers something for everyone.”
Group Captain Gareth Taylor (Head of RAF Recruitment and Selection), added: “This is your chance to meet, see and touch the Royal Air Force. Experience the 60+ roles we have available within the Service but also explore the wider opportunities we have available such as sport, adventurous training and a wide array of other benefits. Whether you’re looking to apply or just want to see what the Royal Air Force is about, come and see us for what will be a brilliant day!”
Entry to the event is free, but pre-booking is recommended via Eventbrite.
