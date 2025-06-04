An amateur rider from Rawtenstall and her horse have qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Bethany Jones and Traditional Gypsy Cob, Height End's Quiet Man, known as Blaze at home, made the long trip to Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire for the SEIB Search for a Star qualifier on Sunday, May 25.

They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the HOYS Arena at the NEC in Birmingham in early October.

Bethany Jones and Traditional Gypsy Cob, Height End's Quiet Man, known as Blaze at home. | 1st Class Images

The pair competed in and took runner up spot in the Traditional Gypsy Cob class under top judges Nicola Taylor and Jordan Cook to earn their HOYS qualification.

Bethany said: “Blaze loves showing although he will turn his hoof to anything!

“We did Search for a Star last year and enjoyed it but we were down the line. When we bought Blaze, we were looking for a Welsh Section C and came back with him!”

She added: “Blaze has got a busy couple of weeks coming up. He pulls a wagon and he will drive us the 100 miles from Lancashire to Appleby Horse fair.

“It'll take 5 days to get there and he'll rest for the three days we will be at the fair and then 5 days back home again.”

Left to right: Jordan Cook, Nicola Taylor and Bethany and Height End's Quiet Man. | 1st Class Images

SEIB Search for a Star organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time.

“Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

SEIB Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.

