Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:13 BST

A Lancashire police horse named after a late officer has ventured out on his first patrol.

Police horse Lawson, a five-year-old Clydesdale, was officially named at a touching ceremony in Hutton, commemorating Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, who died unexpectedly in December 2023, due to natural causes.

Police horse Lawson patrols the streets for his first town centre patrol in Chorley.Police horse Lawson patrols the streets for his first town centre patrol in Chorley.
Police horse Lawson patrols the streets for his first town centre patrol in Chorley. | Lancs Mounted Police

ACC Lawson served across all divisions of Lancashire Constabulary during his distinguished career and was held in the highest regard by colleagues throughout the force.

He played a key role in numerous major operations, including the high-profile investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, and helped coordinate the force’s response during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancashire Police name one of our new horses after ACC Lawson, honouring his memoryLancashire Police name one of our new horses after ACC Lawson, honouring his memory
Lancashire Police name one of our new horses after ACC Lawson, honouring his memory | Lancashire Police

Taking a well deserved rest. Taking a well deserved rest.
Taking a well deserved rest. | Lancs Mounted Police

On Monday police horse Lawson took to the streets for his first town centre patrol in Chorley.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Mounted Police said: “It was a big day for our new boy Lawson as he took to the streets for his first town centre patrol in Chorley.

“He took it all in stride with the crowds soon gathering and Lawson loving the attention!

“Although very brave throughout, different environments offer new experiences so he needed a moment to assess a sandwich board and after that we were back dealing with youths and anti social behaviour.”

They added: “It was all worth it in the end though as a lovely person left us the best treats as a reward for a good job well done!”

Keep up the good work PH Lawson!

