Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The World Gravy Wrestling Championships will see hundreds of people attend the wacky event this bank holiday!

A former serviceman dressed as Rambo and a woman in a “massive dog” costume are among those preparing to take the plunge at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships.

The event will be held on August 26 at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl, a pub in Stacksteads, Rossendale, and has attracted locals and those from further afield due to its wacky nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It sees contestants wrestle in a pool of gravy for two minutes, with points scored for fancy dress, comedy effect, and entertainment, and raises money for the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

Its back! This year marks the 15th year of the World Gravy Wrestling Championships in Rossendale. | Phil Taylor / SWNS

Hannah Havard, 30, is a novice to gravy wrestling but was tempted to partake in the quirky act after previously attending the event as a spectator.

She said the online application involved her answering questions about if she is raising money for charity and what her wrestler name is – with her chosen moniker following a canine theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m going to be dressed as a massive dog, so I needed a dog-themed name and there is a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler called Road Dog, so it sat nicely in the middle of the two.

“I tried to look for a costume that would look the best in gravy, so I’m going to be a massive white Dalmatian.”

Hannah Havard who is a novice to gravy wrestling but was tempted to partake in the quirky act after previously attending the event as a spectator. | Hannah Havard/PA Wire

Hannah explained how her “other half” – James, 34 – did not seem surprised when he found out she was participating.

She said: “He knows I’m prone to doing strange things.

“My friends thought it was hilarious and they’re all going to come down and watch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Havard will be raising money for Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, where she got her ‘best pal’ King Julius, a chow chow, on April 17 2022.

Hannah Havard's pet dog, a chow chow named King Julius. | Hannah Havard/PA Wire

Phil Rowland, who is based in Blackpool, Lancashire, was in attendance at the championships last year which prompted him to have a go participating this year.

He said: “It’ll be a good bit of entertainment for me to focus on and obviously raise some money for charities as well.”

Mr Rowland will be raising money for both the East Lancashire Hospice and Fylde Coast Veterans, the latter of which supports Armed Forces Veterans, serving personnel and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Rowland, who is based in Blackpool, Lancashire, was in attendance at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships last year which prompted him to have a go participating this year. | Phil Rowland/PA Wire

Mr Rowland served for 22 years service in The Corps of Royal Engineers, the engineering arm of the British Army.

His chosen wrestling name is Johnny Cambo, a play on John Rambo from the movie franchise Rambo, and he plans on wearing camouflage gear and a wig on the day.

His wife, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters will be supporting him in person on the day as he shows off his impromptu wrestling moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Watching WWE has been my sole training, and my moves will be slightly more choreographed than the professionals and a little more careful, but it should be an entertaining day.

“I absolutely love gravy, but maybe not so much after this!”

Ms Havard’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/world-gravy-wrestling-championship-for-oakwood

Mr Rowland’s fundraising page can be viewed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gravy-wrestling-milkman