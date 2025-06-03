Skies over Accrington will thunder with history this Saturday as a Lancaster Bomber, one of only two still flying in the world, takes centre stage in a stunning flypast during the Accrington Food & Drink Festival.

Hundreds are expected to attend the popular festival this weekend this Saturday.

The free-to-attend festival will run from 10am to 4pm and has received a major upgrade for this year's commemorations of D-Day, VE Day and VJ Day, swapping its previously planned Dakota aircraft for the legendary Avro Lancaster, a true icon of British aviation and wartime history.

Skies over Accrington will thunder with history this Saturday as a Lancaster Bomber, one of only two still flying in the world, takes centre stage in a stunning flypast during the Accrington Food & Drink Festival.

The historic aircraft intends to perform three passes at approximately 2.38pm (weather permitting), soaring over Accrington town centre in a moment that promises to be both moving and unforgettable. The flypast will take place slightly earlier than the previously advertised 2.43pm for the Dakota.

Attendees can even track its journey in real time via the Flightradar24 website.

Built just after VE Day on May 31, 1945 at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory near Chester, Lancaster PA474 never saw combat but stands as a powerful tribute to the 7,377 Lancasters built during the war - and the thousands of people from Lancashire, including Accrington, who worked on and around them.

While the aircraft was not built in Accrington itself, the town played a crucial role in the war effort, with local factories like The Globe Works, now The Globe Centre, producing essential weapon components.

The event will also feature a WWII re-enactment at St James' Church at 1pm including a solo piper from the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band, a vintage-style Café René at Frankie's Café, and a fun 1940s town trail for families, complete with prizes.

There will also be military vehicles, a veteran's living history museum, a Spitfire simulator experience and live 1940s entertainment to keep the wartime atmosphere alive throughout the day.

What other entertainment will be on the day?

The festival itself is shaping up to be a showstopper, with over 80 food, drink and craft stalls lining the streets, offering a mouth-watering array of local, regional and international flavours. The bustling town centre will be transformed into a celebration of community, heritage and culinary creativity.

Crowds can look forward to live cooking demos on Broadway, headlined by Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell, who will be cooking up a storm with his signature dishes - including roast pork chop with salsa verde, crispy aubergines & truffle honey, and Prawn toast with plums & chilli - at 10.30am and 3pm.

At 11.30am, Lucia Chapman from North Lancs Training Group will wow festivalgoers with a delicious monkfish curry made with fresh fish from local supplier Bramwell's Fish.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: “It is a huge honour for Accrington to welcome the Lancaster Bomber on the 80th anniversary of its construction.

“This is more than just a flypast, it is a powerful connection to our history and a proud moment for everyone in East Lancashire. It will be an emotional and awe-inspiring experience.”

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport, added: “This festival is all about bringing people together. We are marking a hugely important moment in history with something the whole community can enjoy - from the stunning Avro Lancaster flypast to 1940s dancers, music, and of course, incredible food.”