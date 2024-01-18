There are mixed messages about the future of the restaurant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Questions have been raised over the future of a long-established Freckleton restaurant -after it appeared for sale for £585,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorenzo's, in Preston New Road, is currently closed due to retirement, with an announcement on its Facebook page and answerphone message stating that it will reopen in 'Spring 2024'.

The Facebook post from December 2023 states: "All good things come to an end and Lorenzo’s as we know it will be closing its doors at the end of this year (2023). Time for the next generation to take over with a new and exciting concept and brand coming Spring 2024. Don’t worry, you’re in good hands!"

The post was met with more than 100 warm comments from regular diners, many looking forward to the new venture.

This restaurant is listed for sale for £585,000.

Confusion

However, the restaurant is also listed for sale on Rightmove, with a price tag of £585,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Post rang the restaurant for clarification, the reporter was repeatedly told that the restaurant was not for sale. The spokesman claimed not to know about the Rightmove listing and declined to comment further.

For sale

Agent Duxburys Commercial, confirmed that the restaurant is still actively up for sale.

Their listing states: "The restaurant has been under the same ownership for 20+ years and is only available for sale due to planned retirement. Following a refurbishment in 2019, the restaurant is tastefully decorated throughout. The ground floor comprises an open plan dining area, bar area, covered and heated patio area, customer WC's and commercial kitchen. The total number of covers is 98 (82 inside, 16 outside)."