Puppies found cruelly dumped and shivering in a bush at Fishwick Bottoms doing well

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 14:53 BST
Three puppies that were found abandoned and shivering in a bush are doing well.

In April Matt Campbell’s friend found the black and white lurcher puppies down Fishwick Bottoms covered in mud and shivering.

It was suspected they had been thrown from the bridge into the River Ribble near the Tickled Trout, Brockholes.

He then shared a video of the pups and called a friend who is a Trustee for Rochdale Dog Rescue charity.

All three puppies are doing well in their new homes.
All three puppies are doing well in their new homes. | UGC

A volunteer from the charity was sent to the pups and took them to the charity's emergency vet.

He confirmed they were in a poor state and were very hungry and scared. A foster home had been agreed so the 'river pups' didn't need to go to the charity's kennels.

Fast forward to May and all three pups had been adopted, with new names after originally being named after the three Supremes - Diana, Mary and Florence.

Rochdale Dog Rescue supports rescue dogs in the South Ribble and surrounding areas, despite the Rochdale name and connection.

The charity pays all rescue costs, including vet bills, kennel stays, plus neutered or spay costs.

One of the pups beside where they were found.
One of the pups beside where they were found. | Rochdale Dog Rescue

A company then got in touch and supplied Doggyrade, which really boosted their tiny bodies.

The charity, which relies on generous donations from the public, held a Preston Guild Wheel 'river pups' fundraising walk on Saturday, September 21.

A group of 12 people set off with 10 rescue dogs. They completed 21 miles in nine hours with one of the pups making an appearance at the 'found' location raising over £720.

All three of the female dogs are currently living their best life with kind and loving families.

