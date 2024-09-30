Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three puppies that were found abandoned and shivering in a bush are doing well.

In April Matt Campbell’s friend found the black and white lurcher puppies down Fishwick Bottoms covered in mud and shivering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was suspected they had been thrown from the bridge into the River Ribble near the Tickled Trout, Brockholes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then shared a video of the pups and called a friend who is a Trustee for Rochdale Dog Rescue charity.

All three puppies are doing well in their new homes. | UGC

A volunteer from the charity was sent to the pups and took them to the charity's emergency vet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He confirmed they were in a poor state and were very hungry and scared. A foster home had been agreed so the 'river pups' didn't need to go to the charity's kennels.

Fast forward to May and all three pups had been adopted, with new names after originally being named after the three Supremes - Diana, Mary and Florence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rochdale Dog Rescue supports rescue dogs in the South Ribble and surrounding areas, despite the Rochdale name and connection.

The charity pays all rescue costs, including vet bills, kennel stays, plus neutered or spay costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the pups beside where they were found. | Rochdale Dog Rescue

A company then got in touch and supplied Doggyrade, which really boosted their tiny bodies.

The charity, which relies on generous donations from the public, held a Preston Guild Wheel 'river pups' fundraising walk on Saturday, September 21.

A group of 12 people set off with 10 rescue dogs. They completed 21 miles in nine hours with one of the pups making an appearance at the 'found' location raising over £720.

All three of the female dogs are currently living their best life with kind and loving families.