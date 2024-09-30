Puppies found cruelly dumped and shivering in a bush at Fishwick Bottoms doing well
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In April Matt Campbell’s friend found the black and white lurcher puppies down Fishwick Bottoms covered in mud and shivering.
It was suspected they had been thrown from the bridge into the River Ribble near the Tickled Trout, Brockholes.
He then shared a video of the pups and called a friend who is a Trustee for Rochdale Dog Rescue charity.
A volunteer from the charity was sent to the pups and took them to the charity's emergency vet.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
He confirmed they were in a poor state and were very hungry and scared. A foster home had been agreed so the 'river pups' didn't need to go to the charity's kennels.
Fast forward to May and all three pups had been adopted, with new names after originally being named after the three Supremes - Diana, Mary and Florence.
Rochdale Dog Rescue supports rescue dogs in the South Ribble and surrounding areas, despite the Rochdale name and connection.
The charity pays all rescue costs, including vet bills, kennel stays, plus neutered or spay costs.
A company then got in touch and supplied Doggyrade, which really boosted their tiny bodies.
The charity, which relies on generous donations from the public, held a Preston Guild Wheel 'river pups' fundraising walk on Saturday, September 21.
A group of 12 people set off with 10 rescue dogs. They completed 21 miles in nine hours with one of the pups making an appearance at the 'found' location raising over £720.
All three of the female dogs are currently living their best life with kind and loving families.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.