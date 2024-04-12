Dog walker finds puppies cruelly dumped in a bush at Fishwick Bottoms

‘They’re safe now and in good hands’.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Apr 2024, 17:23 BST
A dog walker has found three abandoned puppies cruelly dumped early this morning.

Matt Campbell says his friend found the black and white whippet-like puppies down Fishwick Bottoms.

Some of the puppies who were cruelly dumped in a bush.Some of the puppies who were cruelly dumped in a bush.
Some of the puppies who were cruelly dumped in a bush.

Matt said: “I walk round that river every morning. I was walking my friend’s dog and he actually found them in the bush and then come and got me.

Matt with one of the pups which are now in safe hands. Matt with one of the pups which are now in safe hands.
Matt with one of the pups which are now in safe hands.

“I then contacted my friend who owns her own rescue company and she pointed me in the right direction of another woman called Fiona who works for the RSPCA.

“I managed to get them up to the top of the hill and then my friend put them in a car until Fiona arrived and brought them to the vets to have some injections and a bath.

“They’re safe now and in good hands thankfully.”

