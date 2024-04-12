Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog walker has found three abandoned puppies cruelly dumped early this morning.

Matt Campbell says his friend found the black and white whippet-like puppies down Fishwick Bottoms.

READ MORE:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More I had a horrific time after a drunk kicked off on my flight to Turkey and we had to make an emergency stop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the puppies who were cruelly dumped in a bush.

Matt said: “I walk round that river every morning. I was walking my friend’s dog and he actually found them in the bush and then come and got me.

Matt with one of the pups which are now in safe hands.

“I then contacted my friend who owns her own rescue company and she pointed me in the right direction of another woman called Fiona who works for the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I managed to get them up to the top of the hill and then my friend put them in a car until Fiona arrived and brought them to the vets to have some injections and a bath.