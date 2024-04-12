Dog walker finds puppies cruelly dumped in a bush at Fishwick Bottoms
and live on Freeview channel 276
A dog walker has found three abandoned puppies cruelly dumped early this morning.
Matt Campbell says his friend found the black and white whippet-like puppies down Fishwick Bottoms.
READ MORE:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Matt said: “I walk round that river every morning. I was walking my friend’s dog and he actually found them in the bush and then come and got me.
“I then contacted my friend who owns her own rescue company and she pointed me in the right direction of another woman called Fiona who works for the RSPCA.
“I managed to get them up to the top of the hill and then my friend put them in a car until Fiona arrived and brought them to the vets to have some injections and a bath.
“They’re safe now and in good hands thankfully.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.