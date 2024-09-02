Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Lancashire have had their say on a potential Government plan to ban smoking in some outdoor areas to improve public health.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government will “take decisions” on a potential outdoor smoking ban in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressures on the NHS.

Industry leaders have warned that the proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums, would be another “nail in the coffin” for pubs and bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government will “take decisions” on a potential outdoor smoking ban | Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to leaked proposals seen by The Sun newspaper, the Government is set to ban smoking in some outdoor areas to improve public health.

The indoor smoking ban could be extended to cover other locations including small parks, outdoor restaurants and hospitals.

Sir Keir told reporters in Paris: “My starting point on this is to remind everyone that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking. That’s a preventable death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge burden on the NHS, and, of course, it’s a burden on the taxpayer. So, yes, we are going to take decisions in this space.

“More details will be revealed, but this is a preventable series of deaths, and we’ve got to take the action to reduce the burden on the NHS and reduce the burden on the taxpayer.”

He added: “I think it’s important to get the balance right, but everybody watching this who uses the NHS will know that it’s on its knees.

“We have to relieve the burden, and that’s why I spoke before the election about moving to a preventative model when it comes to health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reem Ibrahim, acting director of communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said banning outdoor smoking would be “another nail in the coffin for the pub industry”.

She said: “The Government’s own impact assessment concluded that banning smoking outdoors will lead to pub closures and job losses.

“Pubs and other private venues should be able to determine their own outdoor smoking rules – just as they should be allowed to decide whether to play music, serve food or show football on TV.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industry leaders warned that the proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking would be another “nail in the coffin” for pubs and bars | Justin Tallis/PA Wire

A YouGov poll on Thursday suggested that 58% of British adults support banning smoking in pub gardens and outside restaurants.

The polling company reported that 35% say they would oppose the measure. YouGov asked 3,715 people on August 29.

Some residents in Lancashire agreed that the ban would negatively affect the hospitality industry:

Ja Catherine said: “I’m a non-smoker and it’s too much control, so outside smoking is fine. Leave it be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Dean: “I’m a non-smoker but pubs struggled when they banned smoking inside. It will definitely affect the pubs if you can’t stand outside for a cigarette.”

Mike Holden said: “Just gonna make it harder for already struggling pubs. I'm sure there are a lot more important things in this country that need sorting first.”

Kerri Whittaker said: “Absolutely not. This will kill the remaining pubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy Bateman said: “I'm a smoker and will smoke where I want to. How dare they start to say what we can and not do.”

Liz Coulton said: “People should be able to choose what they do and where they do it. Space and shelter should be provided.”

Mark Bray said: “I agreed with stopping smoking in the pub but to ban it outside is absolutely ludicrous. It will kill the pubs as we know them.”

Industry leaders warned that the proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking would be another “nail in the coffin” for pubs and bars | Yui Mok/PA Wire

On the other hand, some residents thought the plan was a good idea:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Moyes said: “That is fair enough as plenty of kids in the beer gardens. People should be allowed to smoke somewhere at pubs though where children are not allowed for their own health.”

Paul Barker said: “Yes, it will allow me to be able to enjoy going to the pub and be able to use the facilities, because at present I can not go where people are smoking cigs, joints or vapes due to a respiratory condition. Wouldn't bother me if tobacco products were banned completely in public places, what people do in the privacy of their own home is none of my business.”

Patrick Cole said: “If you had to look after family and friends that are dying because of smoking, you would ban it forever from everywhere. It's a horrible way to see someone dying.”

Do you think an outdoor smoking ban is a good idea? Let us know in the comments below.