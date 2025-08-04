Public urged to call 999 if they spot missing woman last seen in Blackpool nearly two weeks ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman who was last seen in Blackpool nearly two weeks ago.

Kelly Whitaker was last seen near Lytham Road and Waterloo Road in the South Shore at around 10pm on July 22.

The 38-year-old was reported missing on July 31.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Offline enquiries have been ongoing, but we are now asking for your help.”

Kelly is described as 5ft 8in tall with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may have been wearing a tracksuit when she was last seen.

Kelly has links to Blackpool, Kirkham and Preston.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Kelly.

If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1541 of July 31.

