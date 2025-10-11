Public urged to call 999 if they see missing wanted teenager believed to be in Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 12:50 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who is also wanted on warrant and believed to be in Lancashire.

Cameron was last seen in Birmingham on Monday, August 4, but was reported missing at a later date, Lancashire Police said.

Most Popular

The 16-year-old is also wanted for failing to appear at court and is thought to have links to several areas of Lancashire, including Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cameron is wanted on warrant and believed to be in Lancashireplaceholder image
Cameron is wanted on warrant and believed to be in Lancashire | Lancashire Police

He also has connections to the West Midlands (Dudley, Brierley Hill and Rowley Regis) and West Yorkshire (Wetherby and Bradford).

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Cameron is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and a dark brown beard.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately if they see him.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1194 of October 10.

Related topics:LancashireTeenagerLancashire PoliceBlackpoolBirmingham
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice