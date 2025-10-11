Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who is also wanted on warrant and believed to be in Lancashire.

Cameron was last seen in Birmingham on Monday, August 4, but was reported missing at a later date, Lancashire Police said.

The 16-year-old is also wanted for failing to appear at court and is thought to have links to several areas of Lancashire, including Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood.

He also has connections to the West Midlands (Dudley, Brierley Hill and Rowley Regis) and West Yorkshire (Wetherby and Bradford).

Cameron is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and a dark brown beard.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately if they see him.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1194 of October 10.