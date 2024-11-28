Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Darwen man who has links to Blackpool

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing Darwen man who has links to Blackpool.

Martin Cairns is missing from Darwen.

The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, with dark brown hair and facial hair.

Martin Cairns is missing from Darwen | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackpool town centre as well as the Layton and Queenstown areas.

“If you see him, call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0958 of November 21.

