Public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of missing Chorley man last seen four days ago
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of a missing Chorley man last seen four days ago.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Glancy was last seen in the Gillibrand Street area at approximately 3pm on Saturday, January 20.
The 55-year-old is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim/medium build, with short hair.
He has tattoos on both shoulders and walks with a limp.
Lancashire Police urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0353 of January 23.