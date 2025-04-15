Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Blackpool man last seen four days ago.

Mohamed Mansour was last seen in the Windmill Rise area of the resort at around 11pm on Saturday and has not been seen since.

He is described as 5ft 7, with greyish/black short hair and a greyish/black beard which often has a rubber band tied in it.

Mohamed was last seen wearing grey pyjamas and a black T-shirt.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We would ask that the public don’t approach Mohamed, who has links to Blackburn and Preston, and report any sightings to police by calling 999.”

For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log 384 of 13th April 2025.