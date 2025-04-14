Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have stood down the search for a missing man last seen at a Lancashire beauty spot more than three weeks ago.

Brian Fletcher, 80, was last seen after leaving his home in Bury ar around 1pm on Saturday, March 22.

His grey Citroen C4 Cactus - registration WP64 HSC - was later found parked in a layby on the A675, near Tockholes Road.

Officers said Brian is a “keen walker and birdwatcher” who regularly visits the area, including Higher and Lower Roddlesworth Reservoirs.

Since he was reported missing, police have carried out “extensive searches,” covering around 36 square kilometres of moorland, woodland, watercourses and reservoirs.

Today, they announced that all “search enquiries” have been exhausted and that active searches have been stood down.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We will of course continue to act on any new information reported to us.

“Brian’s family have been made aware of this and are fully understanding of the position.”

Search efforts were supported by local officers, specialist search dogs, the police helicopter and plane, the drone team, the North West underwater search unit and the mounted branch.

Colleagues from Greater Manchester Police also assisted with their search dogs.

Volunteers from Bolton Mountain Rescue, Bowland and Pennine Mountain Rescue, Rossendale Mountain Rescue, Holme Valley Mountain Rescue, Calder Valley Mountain Rescue and Oldham Mountain Rescue also joined the effort.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service contributed with their service dogs and the Coastguard helicopter was deployed.

The force added: “The family have expressed their appreciation of the extensive searches carried out by police and all the agencies involved, and to the members of the public who kindly offered their help and assistance in looking for Brian.

“We and the other organisations involved in the search may conduct re-searches in the area to account for changes in environmental conditions or if new information comes to light.”

Brian is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a small scar on his face from a recent procedure.

He was believed to be wearing a tan-coloured cap, blue jumper and cargo trousers at the time he went missing.

If you were in the Tockholes area on March 22 or have since seen anything that might help find Brian, call 101, quoting log number 1544 of March 22.