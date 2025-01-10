Public urged not to approach man wanted in connection with rape and assault on Meadow Street in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:57 GMT
Officers want to speak to this man in connection a with rape in PrestonOfficers want to speak to this man in connection a with rape in Preston
Officers want to speak to this man in connection a with rape in Preston | Lancashire Police
The public have been urged not to approach a man who is wanted in connection a with rape in Preston.

A woman in her 30s reported that she been raped and assaulted on Meadow Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you have any information about him or where he could be, please don’t approach him but get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting log number 0020 of January 8.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

