Officers want to speak to this man in connection a with rape in Preston | Lancashire Police

The public have been urged not to approach a man who is wanted in connection a with rape in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 30s reported that she been raped and assaulted on Meadow Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection a with rape in Preston | Lancashire Police

Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you have any information about him or where he could be, please don’t approach him but get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting log number 0020 of January 8.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.