Public urged not to approach man wanted in connection with rape and assault on Meadow Street in Preston
A woman in her 30s reported that she been raped and assaulted on Meadow Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers.
Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you have any information about him or where he could be, please don’t approach him but get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting log number 0020 of January 8.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.