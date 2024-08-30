Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The venue, which started its regeneration project back in 2015, has received £1.5m worth of funding to help its next steps!

The Exchange, an events venue in Blackburn, has announced the next phase of its regeneration journey thanks to a £1.5m grant from Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

The funding comes as part of £20 million of new Government funding secured for the borough to support town centre priorities.

Over the next 12 months, access improvements will include a new eight person lift which will connect the lower ground floor with the entrance level, upper ground level and a new mezzanine level.

The current main stairs will be removed completely to allow for a new entrance into the lower ground floor – formally the popular Tiggis restaurant.

The Exchange is located in the former Apollo Cinema site. | Google

The iconic octagon shaped tower will be repaired, and a stunning new stairway will provide stepped access to the upper floors. New toilets will also be installed on the lower ground and upper ground floors.

Work will take place to raise and replace the unsafe and leaky roof of the 1920s extension behind the main Exchange Hall too – bringing it into use for the first time.

A design and development team has already been appointed to drive the scheme forward, including Buttress Architects, with Grant Prescott being the lead architect.

Trustee Dr Alastair Murdoch said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding from the Council.

“We look forward to having an accessible, beautiful new entrance that will have a wow factor.

“It will also provide a taste of things to come for the rest of the building.”

The charity Re:Source was set up by Re:Ignite Church to purchase, restore and manage The Exchange – the former Apollo Cinema – in September 2015 with a mission to transform the derelict Grade II listed building into a vibrant, diverse destination for the town.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, the Council’s Deputy Leader said: “It’s fantastic to see work already starting using this new investment – work that will make a real difference.” | BwD

Supported by a loyal band of volunteers, they’ve been working hard to secure the funding needed to allow for the transformation, with this £1.5m grant helping bring forward an early phase of works.

The wider £20m of new Government funding includes significant investment for historic buildings and cultural venues, including £8m for King George’s Hall – the jewel in the crown of Blackburn’s £50m new Cultural Quarter.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Executive Member for Growth and Development, said: “The Exchange is an iconic venue in the town centre with a fascinating history and an exciting future ahead, a future we’re really proud to be able to support.”

Work is scheduled to begin in November with the aim of the new facilities open in time for the Festival of Making 2025.

You can read more about The Exchange and the plans for the future at: www.exchangeblackburn.org.uk