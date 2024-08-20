Sue Ryder shop in Blackburn to host fun summer savings day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The day of knock down prices will run from 9.30-5pm and will be filled with fun for all the family, with sumptuous, sweet treats and cakes on offer, as well as the appearance of special guests throughout the day to keep the little ones entertained, including the pawsome, Chase, from Paw Patrol.
Whether you want to pick up a coat for the new school term, stock up on more summer essentials for the UK’s predicted Indian summer, kick off your Christmas shopping or kit out your house with a new bed, sofa, wardrobe or cabinet, this one-off sale is not to be missed.
Commenting on the shops summer sale day, Sue Ryder’s Blackburn Shop Manager, Gemma McGuire said, “With the rain we’ve had and temperatures not where they should be for August, we thought it would be great to try and bring a little sunshine with a fun discount event, whilst raising more money, so Sue Ryder can be there when it matters for anyone approaching the end of life or dealing with grief.
“Whether you need to stock up on kid's essentials and games to keep them entertained while off school or need to refurbish your house on a budget, you are guaranteed a bargain, whilst supporting a great cause.”
Sue Ryder has just under 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK, with money raised going towards its hospices, palliative care hubs and range of bereavement services.
For more information on the Sue Ryder Blackburn shop event, please call the shop on 01254 696878.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.