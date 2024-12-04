£13m Victoria Plumbing warehouse complete - household brand is the anchor tenant at new Farington business park
Caddick began fitting out the 544,000 sq ft logistics hub in September 2023 for the firm which is the UK's largest bathroom retailer. It was brought forward through a funding deal with Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Canmoor.
The completion marks the overall completion of the first phase of Farington Park.
The fit-out programme included mechanical and electrical installations, with large scale air handling units, dock levelers, smoke alarm systems, integrated sprinkler systems and a two-storey mezzanine also installed. Caddick also carried out a full high-spec fit-out of the 35,876 sq ft of office space, and managed the health and safety of a full racking fit-out in the main warehouse.
Solar panels and electric vehicle charging for service vehicles was added to the development's sustainability credentials.
Dave Saville, regional managing director of Caddick Construction North West, said: "Having delivered the base build at Farington Park on behalf of our colleagues at Caddick Developments, we are very proud to have taken forward the fit-out for anchor tenant, Victorian Plumbing, and to have worked with them to create a high specification and sustainable logistics hub at the centre of their operations.
"There is growing demand for high quality, strategically placed industrial developments in the North West and we are very proud to have delivered one of the region's most high profile and well connected developments."