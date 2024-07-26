Lasting between one day and four months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 72 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 29and Sunday, Augst 4, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston and South Ribble roadworks Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between July 29 and August 4

Navigation Way, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: S278 licence works on Navigation Way, carried out by E & M Brennan Ltd. New vehicle entrance to be constructed under 2 way traffic lights traffic management. When: July 29-Aug 9

Eaves Lane, Preston What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] excavate joint bay with approx 5m of track in verge to install and joint cable for s/side connection and disconnection When: July 29-Aug 2