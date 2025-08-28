A prolific shoplifter banned from more than 30 stores across the Fylde coast.

Liam Thomas, 26, of no fixed abode, was convicted of various shoplifting offences.

He appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Liam Thomas has been banned from more than 30 stores across the Fylde coast for shoplifting offences | Lancashire Police

The order bans him from entering or engaging with an of the staff at the following premises:

Poundland, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys

WH Smith, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys

Marks & Spencer, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys

One Stop, Rossendale Avenue South, Thornton

Co-op, North Drive, Cleveleys

Home Bargains, Victoria Road, Cleveleys

B&M, Princess Road, Cleveleys

Superdrug Victoria Road, Cleveleys

Iceland Foods, Victoria Road, Cleveleys

Tesco Express, Marsh Mill, Thornton

Morrisons, Amounderness Way, Cleveleys

Heron’s Food, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys

Heron’s Food, Lord Street, Fleetwood

Esso, Kelso Avenue, Anchorsholme

Aldi, Crescent West, Cleveleys

Sainsburys, Red Bank Road, Bispham

One Stop, Lindel Road Fleetwood

Gee Tee’s, Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Iceland, Lord Street, Fleetwood

Savers, Lord Street Fleetwood

B&M, Freeport Village Fleetwood

Co-op, Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood

Home Bargains, Freeport Village Fleetwood

Home Bargains, Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde

Co-op, Blackberry Drive, Thornton

Boots, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys

Burnside Garden Centre, Thornton

TK Maxx, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool

One Stop, Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Sainsburys, Victoria Road, Cleveleys

Tesco Express, Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood

Co-op, Victoria Road East, Thornton

Superdrug Stores, St Annes Road, St Annes

One Stop, East Pines Drive, Anchorsholme

Sgt Andy Hill, from the Wyre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are pleased to see this extensive Criminal Behaviour Order in place for this individual.

“Contrary to some beliefs, shoplifting is not a victimless crime and for the other shoppers and shop workers, it can be a very scary experience.

“Through Operation Vulture, my team will continue to crack down on shoplifting in Wyre, and I hope that this result gives the community and businesses of Wyre some reassurance that we will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity in our area.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.