Prolific shoplifter banned from more than 30 stores across Fylde coast including Poundland and Aldi
Liam Thomas, 26, of no fixed abode, was convicted of various shoplifting offences.
He appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
The order bans him from entering or engaging with an of the staff at the following premises:
- Poundland, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys
- WH Smith, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys
- Marks & Spencer, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys
- One Stop, Rossendale Avenue South, Thornton
- Co-op, North Drive, Cleveleys
- Home Bargains, Victoria Road, Cleveleys
- B&M, Princess Road, Cleveleys
- Superdrug Victoria Road, Cleveleys
- Iceland Foods, Victoria Road, Cleveleys
- Tesco Express, Marsh Mill, Thornton
- Morrisons, Amounderness Way, Cleveleys
- Heron’s Food, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys
- Heron’s Food, Lord Street, Fleetwood
- Esso, Kelso Avenue, Anchorsholme
- Aldi, Crescent West, Cleveleys
- Sainsburys, Red Bank Road, Bispham
- One Stop, Lindel Road Fleetwood
- Gee Tee’s, Poulton Road, Fleetwood
- Iceland, Lord Street, Fleetwood
- Savers, Lord Street Fleetwood
- B&M, Freeport Village Fleetwood
- Co-op, Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood
- Home Bargains, Freeport Village Fleetwood
- Home Bargains, Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde
- Co-op, Blackberry Drive, Thornton
- Boots, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys
- Burnside Garden Centre, Thornton
- TK Maxx, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
- One Stop, Poulton Road, Fleetwood
- Sainsburys, Victoria Road, Cleveleys
- Tesco Express, Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood
- Co-op, Victoria Road East, Thornton
- Superdrug Stores, St Annes Road, St Annes
- One Stop, East Pines Drive, Anchorsholme
Sgt Andy Hill, from the Wyre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are pleased to see this extensive Criminal Behaviour Order in place for this individual.
“Contrary to some beliefs, shoplifting is not a victimless crime and for the other shoppers and shop workers, it can be a very scary experience.
“Through Operation Vulture, my team will continue to crack down on shoplifting in Wyre, and I hope that this result gives the community and businesses of Wyre some reassurance that we will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity in our area.”
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.