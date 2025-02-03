'Prolific' Preston shoplifter jailed and banned from ASDA, Bargain Booze, Spar and B&Q
John Skidmore pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop after appearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court last week.
The incidents occurred in Chorley and South Ribble throughout January.
Skidmore, 34, of Eldon Street, Preston, was subsequently sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.
He was also given a five-year CBO (Criminal Behaviour Order) with the following conditions:
- Not to enter or attempt to enter any ASDA, Bargain Booze, Spar or B&Q store within the Chorley and South Ribble area.
- Comply with all banning orders issued in all retail premises.
- Not to use threatening, insulting abusive or disorderly words or behaviours that are likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person.
Insp John Scott, from Chorley and South Ribble’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I hope that this result gives the community and businesses of Chorley and South Ribble some reassurance that we will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity and we will do our utmost to bring these offenders to justice.”
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.
"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly. I will continue to scrutinise the Constabulary to deliver better outcomes on retail crime. "