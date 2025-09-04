Prolific Blackburn shoplifter banned from entering Townsmoor Retail Park for three years
Hamed Ali, 41, of Whalley New Road, Blackburn, was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on August 22.
The CBO prohibits him from entering or being outside of any store on Townsmoor Retail Park.
Inspector Pete Norris, from Blackburn’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "Shoplifting affects more than just store shelves - it undermines the wellbeing of our local businesses and the communities they serve. It is not a victimless crime.
“Through Operation Vulture, we are working hand-in-hand with our partners to protect retailers, support our neighbourhoods, and ensure that those who commit these offences are brought before the courts and held accountable.
“Together, we’re making our communities safer and stronger."
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.